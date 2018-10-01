Grenada Veterans donate to J.W. Fletcher Catholic School

Two students of the J.W. Fletcher Catholic Secondary School at Archibald Avenue, St. George were on the receiving end of EC$1, 000 last week Friday, to assist them with their educational needs.

The initiative by the Grenada Veterans of Foreign Services (GVOFS) is one of several undertaken by the group in their quest to positively impact the lives of students in Grenada, who are in need of support, particularly, their Alma Mata, J. W. Fletcher.

As part of the gesture, the group also presented 50 students with school supplies and the school itself received over 500 books for the library, as well as a set of computer mouse and keyboards.

According to Founder of the New York-based GVOFS and Retired Military officer, Joseph Robert Grainger, this is the second time the group has reached out to the school for the year.









“We know there are a lot of children out there who need that extra push, that extra handout so that they can be where they need to be at (because) we don’t want to have any child left behind and we decided to create this organisation in 2012 and have donated to about 15 schools on the island,” Grainger told THE NEW TODAY in an interview following the handing over ceremony.

“I use my retirement money…straight out of my pocket to do this,” he quipped.

All together the donation amounted to just over EC$3, 000.

Acting Principal of J.W. Fletcher Catholic Secondary School ,Laurel Bartholomew, who would be in charge of the distribution of the $1, 000 for the 2 students, expressed thanks to the veterans group for the generous assistance.