Brittney Baptiste murder trial set for October

The Brittney Baptiste murder trial is one of the first cases on the September Assizes list that will be affected by the failure of government to provide proper facilities for sittings of the High Court.

46-year old Demblyn “Dumplin” Murray is on trial for the March 2016 gruesome murder of the 15-year-old secondary school girl from Good Hope, St. George’s.

When the matter came up before Guyanese-born judge, Madam Justice Paula Gilford at the recently renovated No. 1 High Court on St John’s Street, it was adjourned to October 22, pending swift action from the Keith Mitchell-led Government to provide a more suitable facility, following reports of health concerns due to mold infestation.

The teenaged secondary school student was missing for approximately 2 days before her body was found on March 11, 2016, hidden under some Balizier leaves in a plot of land, within close proximity to her home.

An autopsy report revealed that the body was already showing signs of decay but multiple small bruises were noticeable under the right side of the breast, right foot and on the left shoulder extending to the hand.

When detained for questioning, the murder accused also had noticeable bruises on his neck and arms and was committed to stand trial for the death of the teenager at a Preliminary Inquiry which ended on July 7, 2017.









The Prosecution is being led in the murder trial by Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Christopher Nelson QC, who has a total of 19 witnesses to be called to testify.

Murray was also committed to stand trial at the High Court on a separate charge of Defilement of a Female.

Speculation is rife that it was this charge that was slapped on the accused that led him to kill Baptiste.

Roughly three months before being charged with Capital Murder for Brittney’s death in December 2015, Murray was arrested and charged for a sexual offence allegedly committed against her, dating back to August 2015.

Murray was married to the teenager’s aunt living with her in the same yard at Good Hope.

THE NEW TODAY understands that and for this case, the Prosecution which is also being led by DPP Nelson QC, has a total of 4 witnesses to give evidence against the accused.

Murray is represented by Attorney-at-Law George Prime.