Bascombe resigns as Chairman of Grenada Invitational

After news circulated of Grenada Invitational Inc’s default in payments to athletes who competed in the 2018 Grenada Invitational, Founder of the games, Michael Bascombe, who served as Chairman of the Board of Directors has tendered his resignation, which took effect on September 11.

THE NEW TODAY newspaper was unable to get in contact with Bascombe for comment on his resignation but has gotten a copy of the resignation letter which was sent to the directors of the organisation.

In the letter dated September 11, Bascombe stated that his reason for resigning has to do with the lack of accountability that has now found itself in the realms of the Grenada Invitational Inc.

The letter said in part: “”I want to clarify to the board my sudden decision to resign. I have repeatedly requested in writing (Email Correspondence – September 2 & 7, 2018) information regarding a summary of the “outstanding payments in the Grenada Invitational.

“…Additionally, as the founder of the Grenada Invitational, I found it necessary to bring to the attention of fellow directors a list of concerns and the urgency to address same (Email Correspondence – May 29, 2018), as well as an acknowledgement to restructure the Grenada Invitational to ensure proper accountability.

“…Within the past few weeks there have been a promised audit and a report based on the outcome of the audit, a response by an attorney to the queries made in public by journalists, none of which have materialised, an indication that there is a disregard for basic accountability.

“…It also relates to the failure on the part of management to account appropriately of which I am the Chairman and my failure, though solicited, to secure any response from Board members on a very important matter which speaks to the heart and character of the Grenada Invitational, and as such I can’t continue to be part of this business entity.

“…I am of the opinion that my contribution to the progress of the company is very limited. In this context, I feel I should allow the other directors to determine the direction in which the company should move.









“…While I have not received an acknowledgement from any of the directors I have been acknowledged from other interests who have been notified.

“…This is not about Michael or any persons but an issue of accountability and as such if my request for such information continues to be ignored then I could stick around and beat my chest as the person in charge or I could move away and allow persons who believe that they have this under control to do so.”

A few weeks ago, this newspaper carried a story which indicated that thousands of dollars were outstanding in payments to several of the athletes who took part in the games held in April.

Minister of Sports, Senator Norland Cox, spoke to this newspaper via telephone on Tuesday and said he was unaware that Bascombe had resigned from his position with the Grenada Invitational.

Minister Cox indicated that he “had a conversation with him (Bascombe) a few weeks ago requesting information” surrounding the claims of non-payments of some athletes who competed in the 2018 Invitational.

He also said that the Grenada Invitational is a “private event” and that the only dealings government had with the event was making financial contributions towards its successful hosting.

Information reaching this newspaper indicates that one of the negative effects due to the Grenada Invitational failure to deliver on payments to some of the athletes is that a license will not be granted to Grenada to host the 2019 invitational or future events.

In response to this, Minister Cox said: “I can’t speak to something that I don’t know about but any negative move is not pleasant for Grenada.”

Speculation is rife that the ruling New National Party (NNP) government of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell had issued instructions to several statutory bodies to purchase block of tickets which were then distributed to party members and supporters to attend the Grenada Invitationals.