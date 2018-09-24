THREE CHARGED FOR SEXUAL OFFENCES

Within the last two weeks, three men, including the son of a top-ranking police officer have appeared in court for sexual offences committed against young girls.

Allen Karabe Matthew, the 31-year-old son of Inspector of Police, Raymond “Beast” Matthew has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

The Springs resident is facing two indictable counts of Sexual Intercourse with a person over 13 and under 16, as well as two indictable counts of Indecent Assault in connection with the sexual offence allegations.

Informed sources told THE NEW TODAY that the offences were allegedly committed around September 4 and September 6 in the Jean Anglais area.

There are unconfirmed reports that two other persons were also charged along with Matthew by the police for the incident.

Matthew, who is originally from St. John made his first appearance at the St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court on September 7, accompanied by his lawyer Attorney-at-Law Francis Williams, where Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill granted him bail in the sum of $12, 000 with 2 sureties.

As part of his bail conditions, Matthew was ordered to stay away from the residential complex building where the teenage complainant resides and a place that he frequently visits to conduct maintenance duties.

The suspect is due to return to court on December 10 for the start of the Preliminary Inquiry into the charges laid against him.









If convicted, Matthew faces 28 years on the 2 counts of sexual intercourse and 10 years on the 2 counts of Indecent assault.

Meanwhile, 54-year-old Carriacou resident, Sherman Allard, who is facing 11 counts of Indecent Assault charges against a minor, was granted $50, 000 bail with 2 sureties when he made his second court appearance on Monday.

The Security Guard, who is originally from Pearls, St. Andrew appeared before Magistrate Teddy St. Louis at the Carriacou Magistrate’s Court unrepresented but was assisted by Attorney Georgelle George of the Law Firm of Nigel D. Stewart and Associates who applied for bail on his behalf.

THE NEW TODAY understands that Allard is accused of committing the sexual crimes against a 12-year-old girl at Harvey Vale during the months of August and September.

He was slapped with the multiple charges on September 4 following his apprehension by Carriacou policemen on September 2, somewhere in the vicinity of the Harvey Vale community, where he has been residing for a number of years.

The lawmen on the sister isle have also arrested and charged another suspect in connection with an alleged sexual offence committed against the young girl between the period August 20-31.

Kenrick Charles also appeared before the Carricou Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was granted $20, 000 bail.

He has retained the services of Attorney at-Law Rohan Philip to assist him.

Both Allard and Charles are due to reappear before the Carriacou Magistrate’s Court, which only sits during the third week of each month on October 15.