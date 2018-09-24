New ambassadors to be appointed

The ruling New National Party (NNP) Government of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell is reportedly on the verge of making some major diplomatic appointments for the country.

A well-placed source told THE NEW TODAY newspaper that the daughter of a senior government minister is in line to become Grenada’s new envoy to China.

The individual is believed to have studied International Relations at a university in China during the 2013-18 term of the NNP regime.

The source who spoke on condition that he was not named said that the daughter of another family with close ties to the NNP regime could be named shortly as the island’s Ambassador in Washington to the United States and the Organisation of American States (OAS).

The expected appointment is intended as replacement for Ambassador Dr. Angus Friday who was recalled to St. George’s in the aftermath of the NNP victory in the March 13 general election.

Foreign Affairs minister Peter David could not be reached for comment on the issue.

The source also said that the Mitchell-led government has also offered a top job in the Ministry of Finance to the daughter of an ex-government minister who has been opposed to him over the years.

“All kinds of nepotism going on. That is the man’s tactic to eliminate opposition. He thinks that he is putting out fires in some quarters. Old foes become allies in old age? None of those moves are earther shattering. No improvement of anything will result. Be careful as he is trying to distract from MNIB”, said the source.

Prime Minister Mitchell has led the NNP to three 15-0 victories over opponents at the polls during the past 20 years as part of his legacy agenda.