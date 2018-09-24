Murder PI for Francis Williams

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the March 24 stabbing death of Francis Williams, 61, of Beaton in St. David, commenced last week Monday before Magistrate Karen Noel at the St. David’s Magistrate’s Court, with the Prosecution taking evidence from its first three witnesses.

The senior citizen succumbed to two stab wounds just after 8 o’ clock on the fatal Saturday night, following a physical altercation with two other persons at a village shop.

He reportedly received stabs to his face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beaton residents Johnny Perryman, 25, and his 37-year-old uncle Davis Gulston have since been slapped with a joint charge of Non-capital murder in connection with the death of the senior citizen.

The indictable offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The murder suspects have retained the services of Attorney-at-Law Anselm Clouden from Grenlaw Chambers in St. George’s to assist them in the matter.









Information reaching THE NEW TODAY at that time indicated that the elderly man, along with three others were having a drink at the village shop, when another individual, whose name was withheld, showed up.

The man’s presence was not welcomed and he was asked to leave the compound but did not comply and this resulted in an altercation with one of the men who was drinking inside the shop.

Williams reportedly left the scene and returned moments later with a cutlass and made a strike with the instrument at the individual.

The cutlass is said to have struck another man who was trying to put peace.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the man who was struck with the cutlass got upset and attacked Williams and the two were soon afterwards engaged in a scuffle.

Information revealed that they separated and after a few minutes of fighting Williams stood up and then fell back down.

According to Senior Crown Counsel Howard Pinnock from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), which has carriage of the matter, a total of 10 witnesses will be called to give evidence against the two murder suspects.

The Preliminary Inquiry into William’s death had been adjourned to September 28.