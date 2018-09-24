Ariza donates to GRENCODA

Ariza, Grenada’s largest Credit Union is making another contribution to the development of youth and the community through the donation of $20,000.00 to Grencoda.

Grencoda is a well-established organisation, committed to providing guidance and support to rural individuals, families and communities to improve their quality of life.

This is achieved by encouraging people’s participation in community based initiatives in order to build self-reliance and promote opportunities for personal development and social mobility.

A release from the credit union said, “Ariza Credit Union is steeped in a commitment for the development of the individual, for the pursuit of the realszation of dreams, and in this mission, the Credit Union has found a worthy partner in Grencoda.

“The Credit Union’s contribution to the Student Assistance programme will go a long way in supporting the nearly 300 students who are currently in the programme.

“2018 heralded the addition of 52 new students from every parish in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique”.

According to the release, “Ariza is involved in many initiatives which target and encourage the development of young children”.









“Its focus on education as a vehicle for advancement is evident in the many programmes which target, incentivise and reward students.

The Secondary School Scholarship targets students who are financially challenged”.

The scholarship is valid for the recipient’s secondary school life.

Ariza referred to the “Brighter Futures Scholarship” which was recently introduced and benefits Secondary School Graduates who were part of the Credit Union’s education Savings Plan/Excel Programme.

Under this arrangement, two awardees are chosen annually.

The credit union also has the Joseph Bain Scholarship which rewards participants who seek to attain university or college level education.

A bursary of $30,000.00 is awarded annually to recipients from a variety of disciplines of study.

Ariza said it is proud to be associated with ventures like these which make “a positive impact on the lives of people in the communities in which we operate and serve”.