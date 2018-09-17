Pure Grenada bans the importation of Styrofoam

Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, is making a major shift to ensure that its natural environment is protected and preserved for future generations.

The Government of Grenada is implementing a far-reaching Non-Biodegradable Waste Control Act, which begins with the complete ban on the importation of polystyrene commonly referred to as ‘Styrofoam’ effective September 1, 2018.

The importation ban will be followed by sale sanctions on ‘Styrofoam’ effective March 1, 2019 and a complete embargo on its use a month later.

The Act will also bars all single use plastics such as shopping bags, cutlery, plates, straws and cups by February 1, 2019.

Minister for the Environment, Senator Simon Stiell, described the Non-Biodegradable Waste Control Act as a “progressive legislation which seeks to regulate the use of non-biodegradable products, with a view to reducing the negative environmental impacts and improving the health of Grenadians.”









The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) fully supports this move by Government.

CEO of GTA, Patricia Maher said, “Our brand is Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean. This legislation will greatly assist us in keeping our tri-island destination of Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique clean and beautiful for citizens as well as visitors.”

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen has been championing the ban on ‘Styrofoam’ and plastics.

She said, “Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean is renowned for its naturally beautiful landscape. I am elated that my Government has taken action to contribute to the preservation of our environment for future generations.”

The legislation comes on the heels of robust advocacy by the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA) and the Grenada Green Group (G3) for a ban on Styrofoam and plastic.

Many hotels, restaurants and stores on the island have already transitioned to the use of alternative biodegradable products.