Grenade replaces Patrick Antoine

Economist with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr. Kari Grenade has replaced Dr. Patrick Antoine as head of the National Sustainable Development Plan 2030.

The group was left without a Head of its Technical Working Group following the decision of Dr. Antoine to resign from all positions held with the ruling New National Party (NNP) government of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell.

Dr. Grenade, a sister to senior lecturer at the Barbados Campus of the University of the West Indies, Dr. Wendy Grenade, has been on secondment to the Grenada Government from CDB for over a year now.

A government statement said that Minister of Trade, Industry, Cooperatives and CARICOM Affairs, Oliver Joseph, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter David on September 4 met with stakeholder representatives responsible for the elaboration of the National Sustainable Development Plan 2030, to receive an update on the progress of the Plan process and to share pertinent information.

Minister Joseph, who has the responsibility of overseeing the Plan, was informed that public activities were suspended to facilitate the holding of the March 13 General Election but background technical work continued to take place.

According to the release, Minister Joseph “was assured that public engagement and Sector Consultations would resume shortly”.

It said: “At the meeting, Dr. Kari Grenade, was introduced as the new Head of the Technical Working Group, following the decision of Dr. Patrick Antoine not to continue in that capacity.









The Minister was given a new timeline for the completion of the Plan document to coincide with the 2019/2020 Budget Cycle”.

The Mitchell-led government in St. George’s has not announced replacements for three other positions held by Dr. Antoine – Ambassador to Caricom, Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and a body within the sub-regional Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

According to the release, Minister Joseph advised participants that the Government of Grenada is very serious about having a long-term Development Plan for the country and as such priority would be given to having the process completed within the new timeframe.

In this regard, he assured stakeholders that the necessary budgetary and other support would be made available to advance the process in a smooth and timely manner.

The release said that the senior government minister, on behalf of government, expressed appreciation to the members of the Steering Committee, Technical Working Group and all those involved in the process for the work already done and for the commitment given to complete the Plan as proposed.

Foreign Minister David, for his part, surmised that history would look at everyone involved in this important project in an extremely favourable way.

A National Plan, he said can only benefit all the citizens of the country, working selflessly together towards a common goal.

Plan 2030 was commissioned by Prime Minister Mitchell, on the recommendation of the Committee of Social Partners, to chart the development of Grenada over a fifteen (15) year period.