Top Mechanic Charged for Brutal Beating of Girlfriend

Police have slapped charges of Causing Harm and Damage to Property on one of the island’s leading mechanics, Romel Griffith who is the owner and operator of Romel’s Transmision Clinic Garage at Mt. Gay, St. George’s.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) was called in during the wee hours of last Friday morning following a report about an altercation between Griffith and his 25-year old female companion who is an employee of the Richmond Hill prison but stationed at the Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre.

Griffith was summoned to CID on Wednesday where the charges were slapped on him by an investigating officer.

THE NEW TODAY newspaper has obtained pictures of a woman who is from St. Patrick with multiple injuries on her body.

According to a source close to the investigation, a senior security figure around Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell was the one responsible for calling CID to get an officer to visit the home at Mt. Moritz after Griffith had complained of being attacked by his girlfriend.

He said that the police had apparently failed to respond to Griffith’s phone call when he allegedly decided to contact the Prime Minister’s security man to assist him.

Griffith’s mechanic shop is known to be often used by government ministries and departments including the Police Force to do mechanical work on state vehicles.

A well-placed source said that the incident was sparked off by Griffith’s female companion confronting him with a compromising photo of him and another woman lying in bed together.









“…She (the girlfriend) went to spend Wednesday night with her mother and returned Thursday. (Name withheld) woman sent her a picture from Romel phone of her in their bed with him on Wednesday night. When she showed him (the photo), he pulled a taser and started beating her.

The source confirmed that Romel is the one who called in the police to complain about his female companion.

He spoke of the police on their arrival trying to bring peace in the matter and took the woman to spend the next few hours until daylight with the tenant who was occupying the downstairs section of the house.

“She said he (Romel) has been abusing her but she kept it a secret”, a close friend of the woman quoted her as saying.

A female Sergeant police officer reportedly escorted the woman to the St. George’s General Hospital on Saturday to receive medical attention for her injuries.

The woman has also accused the top mechanic of smashing up her cellphone worth $2500.00 while he alleged that she took away a number of things from the house that belonged to him.

Both the Legal Aid & Counselling Clinic and the Grenada National Organisation for Women (GNOW) have been briefed about the alleged domestic violence issue involving Griffith and his female companion who has been living with him for the past four years.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the mechanic has been dogged over the years by allegations of abuse of women.

He is believed to have spent some time in a lock up facility in the United States for domestic violence.