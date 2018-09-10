Death of loved Catholic Bishop

The Roman Catholic Church in Grenada has announced the death of the beloved BISHOP EMERITUS SYDNEY CHARLES who died at the General Hospital, St. George’s on Tuesday at around 3.45a.m.

The 92-years old Bishop Charles was the 3rd Bishop of St. George’s-in-Grenada, having been consecrated as Bishop on January 26, 1975.

Bishop Charles was born in St. Joseph, Trinidad on the April 17, 1926 and was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Port-of-Spain on March 7, 1954 eventually becoming Vicar General and Administrator of the Cathedral until Pope Paul VI called him to serve as Bishop in Grenada.

His deep love of people, gentle manner and sense of humour saw new beginnings for the Church in Grenada, especially with the young people for whom he had a special love.









However, events overtook him with the coming to power of the New Jewel Movement led by Maurice Bishop in 1979. He often joked that Grenada then had two bishops, religious and political.

Those days took a heavy toll on him, but he remained steadfast in his love for and commitment to Grenada and its people.

NEWLO remains one of the proudest legacies of his Episcopal tenure.

Bishop Charles chose to become a Grenadian citizen and remained at Morne Jaloux after his retirement.

Many will ponder upon his legacy in the days to come.

May his love and care for us all continue before the face of God.