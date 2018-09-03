PI into death of ‘String Beans’

Approximately 4 months after the gruesome killing of popular street girl Betty-Ann “String Beans” Lambert on April 13, the preliminary inquiry (PI) into her dearth has finally started before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court.

The inquiry got underway Monday with the Prosecution calling two (2) witnesses to the stand to give evidence against the accused – suspended Police Constable (PC) Randy Alexander.

The 49-year-old Police Constable, who is attached to the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Band, has been slapped with an indictable Causing Death by Dangerous Driving charge.

He was identified as the driver of the green passenger mini bus, registered number HX735, plying the Boca/St. George’s route, which reportedly rolled over the 37-year-old mother of 3 young children, dragging her for about 1000 meters under the bus from the vicinity of Purcell’s Lumber yard in River Road to just pass Deco Service Station in Tempe.

The deceased was reportedly sitting alongside the River Road main road just outside L. A. Purcell Lumber Yard when she was picked up by the mini bus.









PC Alexander, who is currently on $30, 000 bail with 2 sureties, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment for the indictable offence.

He has retained the services of Grenlaw Chambers, headed by experienced Attorney-at-Law, Anselm Clouden to assist him in the matter.

Due to the fact that the accused is a police officer, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has carriage over the matter.

Senior Crown counsel in the DPP’s Office, Howard Pinnock, who is leading the case against the policeman, has revealed that he has approximately 16 witnesses to give evidence for the state in the case against PC Alexander.

The first 2 witnesses giving evidence to the court were a sister of the deceased and a resident of River Road.

The PI into Lambert’s death has been adjourned to October 10.