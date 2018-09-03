National embarrassment – No 2017 panorama inquiry report

The ruling New National Party (NNP) government of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has been left embarrassed over the failure of a two-man Committee to submit a final report on the 2017 Panorama fiasco.

Committee members, Colin Dowe and Bryon Campbell were appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers to investigate the problem that led to the cancellation of the Panorama show on the night of the competition.

Prime Minister Mitchell told the nation that Dowe and Campbell were given one month in which to submit their report to Cabinet.

However, a year has passed without any report being handed in to the authorities.

Well-placed sources told THE NEW TODAY that Campbell has completed those sections of the report that he was responsible for but nothing has been seen or heard from Dowe over the past 12 months.

“I don’t know what has happened but Colin seems to have disappeared from the radar”, said a well-placed source who did not want to be identified.

He spoke of seeing the draft of Campbell’s sections of the promised report but absolutely nothing was seen from Dowe, a former head of the island’s Carnival Development Committee.

Dowe who is an employee of St. George’s University (SGU) did not return calls made to his cellphone by THE NEW TODAY newspaper.

The source said that then Culture Minister, Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen was left in a rather embarrassing position with the failure of the Committee to submit their report on the Panorama fiasco.









Last week, newly appointed Culture Minister, Senator Norland Cox told reporters that government was hopeful that a report will be made available before the end of 2018.

“On assuming responsibility of this ministry, I came and met the ongoing inquiry and so very soon I believe, we will have the report,” said Cox.

According to Sen. Cox, there is a draft document out but it needs to be complete with some outstanding contributions.

“What I can tell you, there is a draft, there are some outstanding contributions towards it but there is a draft and we’ll have it ready,” he said.

Speculation is rife that the senior government minister was responding to those portions of the report that were prepared by Campbell as Dowe is said to have failed to submit anything to government.

The 2017 Panorama competition was called off at the last minute due to an incomplete stage for the hosting of the event.

THE NEW TODAY was told that thousands of dollars were paid by SMC to a particular figure from the St. Paul’s area to erect the stage.

Sen. Cox told reporters that once the long-overdue report is done, it will be first made available to Prime Minister Mitchell but he could not state whether it would be put in the public domain.

“The report first will have to go to the Prime Minister … he is the one that commission the report and once it’s passed through that process, then we will share with respected stakeholders. I am not certain if it will be a public document.

“I am not certain of that but I know, of course, the primary stakeholders which are the Steel Pan Association, Spicemas Corporation, would want to see the findings of that report. We are going to have that report ready on or before the end of this year or sooner…it’s going to happen.

There are unconfirmed reports that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) might be called in to probe possible irregularities in the disbursement of the SMC funds.