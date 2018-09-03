Coach Shalrie Joseph: I am going to make this team better

Newly appointed head coach of the Grenada national football team, Shalrie Joseph has said that he now appreciates the task at hand in helping the Spice Boys to once again become a force in the region.

Joseph was speaking to reporters in St. George’s after Grenada was hammered 5-1 on August 17 by Jamaica in an international friendly game at the national stadium at Queen’s Park, St. George’s.

The Jamaicans were using the game as a preparation for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League on September 9, when they will host the Cayman Islands at the Jamaica National Stadium.

In commenting on the performance of the Grenada squad, Coach Joseph told reporters that “there were some good and some bad things that we (team Grenada) did on both sides of the ball”.

“It’s (the loss) a hard one to swallow, especially being at home (and) having some of our loyal home-based fans coming out and supporting us tonight. We are disappointed with the results,” he said.

“I think tonight I saw some of the weaknesses in our team itself not so much individually but the weaknesses within our team and the way we were playing…I wanted us to play a more intense soccer in terms of opening up and being able to keep possession of the ball but some of the ability of our players are not where it’s supposed to be so that kind of cost us a couple of the goals. Little mistakes like that we need to work on with more concentration”, he added.

Coach Joseph bemoaned the fact that “we literally gave them (Reggae Boyz) a couple of the goals tonight, from silly mistakes and a lack of concentration and that’s just things you cannot afford at this level”.

He said: “There are a lot of things that we need to work on to get better as a team, to get better as a unit and that will be my job as coach to work on those in the next coming weeks, in the next coming practices…”.









“…Like I said, it’s an opportunity for me to learn of the local talent we have here and to look forward to the challenge in the coming weeks.

“I know what we have now and I know what to look forward to (and) I know what I need to bring in to make this team better. I look forward to the challenge ahead and I am going to make this team better.

Jamaican Head Coach, Theodore Whitmore, who thanked the Grenada Football Association (GFA) for the opportunity for the practice game, expressed the view that “it (the game) was a pretty decent performance from the Grenadians” but described the performance of his own team as being “lukewarm.”

“I don’t know the composition of the Grenada team. Our team is just basically local players, we only have one senior player which is the captain who played in the last Gold Cup but most of our players would be moving onto play two games against St. Vincent in the U-23 and most of these players that are here now would be participating in those two games,” he said.

“I think it was, I would say, a lukewarm performance from our boys…I think we weren’t at our best tonight…I am not only looking on the score…I am breaking down my team and how we play as a unit from defense to how we attack, when we lose possession of the football, how we organise ourselves…because no disrespect, if we were playing against a better opponent tonight they would have get hurt”, he added.

Reggae Boyz Team Captain, Ladale Richie, who sports the number 4 jersey thought “it was a pretty good performance” by his team.

He said: “It’s always good to have a win and as coach said we had a lukewarm performance. We have a lot of young players (on the team) so sometimes they go ahead of themselves when we are leading, but I think it was a pretty good performance”.

The International Friendly was held as part of the ceremony to mark the opening of the GFA 2018/2019 season which kicked of last week Friday.

The game was also used as a practical session for media workers who participated in a 3-day media and communications workshop, which was facilitated by Shaun Fuentes, who is a CONCACAF competitions media officer and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) media officer.

Participants are expected to be better equipped to cover the game of Football and handle related activities and events, after participating in the workshop, which dealt with crafting press releases, organising press conferences, event and game management promotions, social networking for football, social media management and developing a football website, among other areas.