GUTCU hands over money to successful CPEA students of members

Over 150 students of members of the Grenada Union of Teachers Cooperative Credit Union (GUTCU) will be assisted by the Credit Union through its Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) grant.

The credit union held an official handing over ceremony last week Thursday at the Horizon Plaza on St. John’s Street, St. George’s in which $46, 800.00 were given out in total as each recipient received $300.00 to help provide financial support for the upcoming school year.

GUTCU General Manager, Retisha Boyd who was on hand for the distribution of the envelopes said that hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent on students through this initiative over the years.

“Since the inception of the CPEA grant, the credit union has invested approximately $300,000 into this initiative and we are committed to continue supporting our members and community”, she said.

“We have assisted over 1000 students and counting and for this year we have over 150 grants…”, she added.









According to Boyd, the mandate of the credit union and the cooperative movement is centered around people and helping them and as such the financial assistance to the students of members “is unique and significant to the co-operative movement”.

She exhorted the parents to be the driving force behind their students and their school work.

“Parents, support your children, hold them close, we are living in evil days. We have a lot of distractions, unhealthy distractions that will pop up and as parents we have to make sure that our influence on our children is greater than the influence outside”, she said.

“Your children are moving from the stage of being a child to being a teenager and that comes with its own excitement as well as challenges.

You do not only have to provide the books and the uniforms…you have to be able to provide the support, encouragement, the guidance, the motivation…”, she added.

To be eligible for the grant funding, applicants must be a credit union member in good standing and have a son or daughter who was successful in the CPEA examination.