Fire destroy vehicles at Hubbard’s Motor Department

Jonas Browne and Hubbard Motor Department at Mt. Gay has suffered some losses due to an early morning fire last week which damaged four vehicles on the compound.

The fire which occurred around 6.00 a.m. last Thursday was quickly contained by the Fire Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

Speaking to THE NEW TODAY newspaper last Thursday via telephone, Acting General Manager of Jonas Browne and Hubbard, Philbert Lewis expressed gratitude to the firemen for their speedy response to the incident.

“I just want to show appreciation to the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) and the Fire Department and officers of the Fire Department in particular. From the information I got, they responded swiftly and as a result of their response the damage was contained”, he said.

According to Lewis, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the company has not done an assessment of the damage, as the police are still doing their investigation.









He said that he “cannot give information (on the extent of the damages) until they (police) are done with the investigation”, he said.

A source familiar with vehicle fires told this newspaper that arson should not be ruled out.

He said: “I would say that looks like arson… they (the vehicles) not close enough that if one caught fire it would spread to three, unless the whole car burned. Only engine compartments”.

This is the first time that the Motor Department of Jonas Browne and Hubbard’s has had a fire.

Lewis’ response to the incident was that “it appears that there will be some losses and being General Manager…nobody will like to operate

with a loss.”

During a follow-up phone call with Lewis on Tuesday, he maintained that investigation is still ongoing into the matter and he is unable to give information about the extent of the damage.