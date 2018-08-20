G’da looking for new Attorney-General

Foreign Affairs Minister, Peter David has been assigned the task of shortlisting a number of persons for consideration for the job of Attorney General of Grenada under the Keith Mitchell-led government.

According to well-placed sources, David was given the assignment by Prime Minister Mitchell at a recent meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Government is on the hunt for an AG to replace the ageing Dr. Lawrence Joseph who was appointed to act in the position almost a year ago after the 4-year contract of attorney-at-law, Cajeton Hood was not renewed by Prime Minister Mitchell.

Dr. Joseph was initially given a 6-month contract which expired earlier in the year but it was extended to allow him to spearhead the work leading up to the second referendum to change the Constitution to facilitate Grenada’s desire to abolish appeals to the Privy Council in London and to make the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) the final appellate court in the jurisdiction. A government insider told THE NEW TODAY that David who is a lawyer by profession has approached a female barrister-at-law in private practice to try and entice her to accept the post of AG.

The lawyer’s name had surfaced in the build up to the March 13 general election as a possible candidate for the ruling New National Party (NNP) in one of the rural constituencies.

He said the female lawyer is taking David’s approach seriously and made contact with an attorney-at-law in neighbouring Trinidad & Tobago to come up to Grenada to run her private practice if she lands the AG position in the Mitchell government.









Speculation is rife that David will not approach the current Solicitor General, Dwight Horsford for the post of AG.

A government insider said that Horsford would most likely be overlooked in light of reports that he was being considered by the Chief Justice of the OECS Court to accept a judgeship.

This newspaper understands that following the March 13 victory at the polls by the NNP, re-elected Prime Minister Mitchell tried to woo Sen. Kim George to accept the post of AG but she reportedly turned down the offer to concentrate on her private practice.

There are unconfirmed reports that Horsford was offered the job of AG by PM Mitchell when Dr. Joseph contract came to an end around the middle of this year.

The contract was allegedly extended without the knowledge of Horsford who is suspected to be not in the “good books” of PM Mitchell.

NNP insiders told THE NEW TODAY that Horsford landed the SG post through the influence of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Legal Affairs, Elvin Nimrod and Works Minister Gregory Bowen.