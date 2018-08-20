Dwight Horsford set to step down as Solicitor-General

Solicitor General Dwight Horsford will soon resign his position in the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Authoritative sources told THE NEW TODAY that Horsford has been appointed to the post of Attorney-General in the British dependency of Anguilla with effect from October 1.

A source who asked not to be named said that both the British government and the Office of the Chief Minster in Anguilla have already announced Horsford’s appointment to the key government position.

Horsford’s departure will undoubtedly leave a major void in the Ministry of Legal Affairs since he is the one who has been doing the bulk of legal work for the Keith Mitchell-led New National Party (NNP) government.

The source said that the current Acting Attorney-General, Dr. Lawrence Joseph is regarded as “a figurehead” in the ministry since he passes most of the correspondence over to Horsford to handle the work.

Horsford’s imminent departure has not come as a surprise.

In recent months, he was interviewed for a position as a judge in the sub-regional Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) court circuit.









Sources told this newspaper that SG Horsford decided to move onto “more greener pastures” since Prime Minister Mitchell was showing signs of reneging on a commitment to appoint him as the next Attorney-General of the country when Sir Lawrence’s stint comes to an end.

According to a government insider, the appointment should have taken effect in the May/June period but PM Mitchell extended the contract of AG Joseph without even getting back to Horsford.

“It is this lack of respect that Dr. Mitchell shows to some people a lot of the time that are driving a lot of them away”, he remarked.

“Stay tune. I understand that another big name is about to resign his positions from government because of the Prime Minister”, he said.

Following is the release put out in Anguilla on the Dwight Horsford appointment: “The Governor is delighted to announce that following an international competition he has appointed Mr Dwight Horsford to be Anguilla’s new Attorney General. Mr Horsford, the current Solicitor General in Grenada, will take up his duties towards the end of September. Commenting on the appointment the Governor said “Mr Horsford brings a wealth of legal experience and a thorough understanding of the region to this critical role. I’m very much looking forward to working with him to best serve the interests of all Anguillians.” We wish him well and look forward to his arrival.”

The source said that during recent Cabinet meetings Dr. Mitchell has been ‘bad-mouthing” a particular individual and alluding to allegations that the individual is trying to assist the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) bounce back from its two humiliating 15-0 defeats in the 2013 and 2018 general elections.

Prime Minister Mitchell is under fire for appointing his rookie son, Olinga Mitchell to the post of Legal Advisor in the Ministry of Finance which is one of the portfolios held by the Grenadian leader.

Critics have been accusing the Prime Minister of trying to create a Mitchell dynasty in Grenada similar to Haiti under the Duvalier family in the 1960’s and 1970’s.