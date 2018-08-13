One Dead in Vehicular Accident in Carriacou

Except for one road fatality on the sister isle of Carriacou, the last weekend holiday period was relatively peaceful on the island.

Dead is Alex Joseph, a student of the Hillsborough Secondary School who became the first road fatality on the small island in many years.

Joseph who resided at Lauriston lost his life tragically last Friday night due to a motor vehicular accident.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the 17-year old was thrown out of a car, registration number PAE 310 which was being driven by his cousin,

18-year-old Irwin Adams also of Lauriston.

Information reaching this newspaper is that Adams lost control of the car when it started to skid and as a result it flipped onto the side before coming to a stop.

Adams reportedly panicked and then jumped out of the car and moments later saw his cousin lying on the ground.

There are reports that Joseph was thrown out of the vehicle from the sunroof section.









The deceased was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car while another occupant was in the back seat.

The three were on their way back home from the Regatta Celebrations in Hillsborough.

Both Adams and the third occupant were taken to the Princess Royal Hospital for treatment to light injuries sustained in the accident.

A candle light vigil was held for Joseph on Monday at a place called “Behind Sands” where the accident occurred.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) told THE NEW TODAY that apart from the Carriacou tragedy the last weekend was almost incident free as the build-up to Spicemas takes on momentum.

According to a spokesman, there were a few reports of missing female teenagers but after investigation it was discovered that many of them had used the occasion to visit and stay overnight with their boyfriends.

He said that the most serious incident involved a 14-year old student from St. Mark who claimed to have been kidnapped.

He indicated that a police probe found that the report was false and that the secondary school girl had moved into a house in the Gouyave area of St. John with a 25-year old who has since been charged with the rape of a minor.

The spokesman said that at this stage the island is relatively safe and peaceful and the lawmen “have things under control” for the Spicemas festival.