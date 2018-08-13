American Food Scientist expresses concerns that RNA interference could be a biological weapon

Ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference technology is a well-known phenomenon in the world of biology and medicine, where RNA molecules inhibit gene expression, effectively blocking an organism’s genes from synthesising proteins or other molecules that are crucial for sustaining life.

Outspoken American Food Scientist, Mike Adams has expressed concern that the relatively new RNA interference technology, initially rolled out to destroy fertility in pests could target the black race for covert sterilisation.

In a video which went viral on social media in recent weeks, Adams, who is the Director of the United States-based Natural News Forensic Food Lab said, RNA interference is being touted as a technology to eliminate the use of pesticides however, it can be engineered to cause infertility in humans, particularly “black people alone.”

“What they (genetic engineers) are saying, is that they can cause a corn crop to grow RNA fragments that will kill the insects that eat the corn without having to use pesticides like toxic chemicals that overload the insect’s nervous system and kills it from a nervous system breakdown and so on,” said Adams, who described the RNA interference technology as “a pesticide technology that does not rely on pesticide chemicals” but relies on the fragments in the food.

Adams, who is also referred to as the “Health Ranger” noted that “what’s disturbing about this technology is that it can be fine-tuned to target a specific race of humans who eat the food…food crops can be engineered right now based on existing technology to cause infertility amongst the races”.

According to Adams, scientists are now beginning to “weaponise the food as an extermination vector to eliminate black lives”.

“That technology is a reality and it is actually widely covered in the mainstream media and the science media RNA technology widely covers it,” he said.

Genetic engineering of food supply or Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) is an advanced science technique to alter the DNA of food crops in order to build in certain traits, physical properties or even chemical properties that the scientists want to put into the food.

However, Adams explained that “now, what they (genetic engineers) have invented, not only have they found a way to put these genetically engineered food traits into food crops, they have now found a way to cause food crops to grow RNA fragments that can be specifically targeted like bio-weapons to interfere with the visualise processes of any species that might eat the food.

The U.S scientist believes that sperm production in particular races can be easily targeted by RNA interference technology.

“They often talk about how it can be used to target specific physiological processes of certain insect species…They can interfere with DNA repair protein synthesis in insects, they can interfere with fertility or reproduction, mobility and nervous system interaction with the muscular skeletal system depending (on) what animal we are talking about, other systems in those skeletal systems,” he said.

“Now (do) you see why I have to speak this truth?” he asked…I am not going to stand here and be silent (or) be intimidated. These people out there, they can slander (and) defame me all they want, all day and night, call me anything – fake news, lies (and) fake accusations. The truth is that you people are genocidal maniacs trying to kill black babies and…turn black women’s womb in to a murder system through the use of covert sterilisation chemicals.

“That is a scientific and medical fact and that is why I am standing here today, to speak this truth, to put it on the record, so that no one can hide from this fact that this genocide is taking place right now, today.

Adams, who has been the Lab Director of Natural News Forensic Food Lab since 2013 referred to the level of knowledge obtained to carry out sensitive experiments.









“It’s not the 1932 Tuskegee experiment anymore (but) more advanced now”, he quipped.

“It’s not just one vector killing black people it’s five or six different vectors – it’s in the food, vaccines, medicine, and psychiatric drugs,” he said.

According to Wikipedia, the Tuskegee Syphilis experiment or the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male,” was an infamous, unethical, and malicious clinical study conducted between 1932 and 1972 by the U.S. Public Health Service to observe the natural progression of untreated syphilis in rural African-American men in Alabama under the guise of receiving free health care from the United States government.

The study was conducted to understand the disease’s natural history throughout time and to also determine proper treatment dosage for specific people and the best time to receive injections of treatments.

Adams said, while there is no concrete proof that food crops are being engineered to cause sperm production, particularity, in black men, “when you connect the dots of all the other things done covertly, this becomes something very likely in the realm of possibility.”

Pointing to the plummeting sperm production in black men in America, Adams said, “sperm production is precisely the kind of physiological process that can be targeted by RNA interference technology.

However, he acknowledged that it would take a lot of advanced testing to find this out.

“And guess who controls all the science funding in America today,” he said, “the Federal Government, the same government that allows the CDC to cover up the truth about vaccines and black children.”

In 1969, the New York Times published a story by Gladwin Hill entitled “A sterility drug in food is hinted; Biologist stresses need to curb population growth.”

That story opens with the following sentence: “A possibility that the Government might have to put sterility drugs in reservoirs and in food shipped to foreign countries to limit human multiplication was envisioned today by a leading crusader on the population problem.”

The article goes on to quote Dr. Lee DuBridge, the then chief science adviser of President Nixon, who said: “Can we not invent a way to reduce our population growth rate to zero? Every human institution – school, university, church, family, government and international agencies such as UNESCO should set this as its prime task.”

Dr. Paul Erlich, a favourite hero of the environmental movement, is also quoted in the story, saying: “Changing the pattern of Federal support of bio-medical research so that the majority of it goes into the broad areas of population regulation, environmental science, behaviour science and related areas rather than into short-sighted programmes on death control.”

Paul Erlich then went on to explain that the nation might need “the addition of a temporary sterilant to staple food, or to the water supply,” along with a “lottery system” where people could win the antidote and restore their fertility.

Adams also indicated that the founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger was an admitted advocate of eugenics and genocide against blacks.

He said that Sanger described black people as “weeds” that needed to be exterminated and eliminated.