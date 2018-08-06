Scholar tops Calypso Semi-finals

Two former monarchs have been included in the list of ten calypsonians who will challenge Rootsman Kelly for the coveted title on Dimanche Gras on August 12.

Eight times Calypso Monarch, Findley ‘Scholar’ Jeffery and Elwin “Black Wizard” McQuilkin got the judges on Sunday night at the Melody/Papitette semi-finals held at the Progress Park in Grenville, St. Andrew.

With a score of 499 points, ‘Scholar’ topped the semifinal round of the competition – 4 points ahead of his closest rival, Jerry ‘Pappa Jerry’ Baptiste, who placed 2nd with 495 points, followed by Sean ‘Sour Serpant’ Niles in 3rd position on 494 points.









Scholar who won the crown in 2016 was dethroned last year by ‘Rootsman Kelly’.

Having stayed away from competition for 4 years, ‘Black Wizard’ made a return to the big stage on Sunday night and successfully advanced to the final round in 4th position, with a score of 484 points.

In 5th position was Micah ‘Baracka’ Joseph on 481 points, followed by Georgia ‘The Messenger’ Mc Intyre on 476 points and Keturah ‘Keturah’ George in 6th position on 474 points.

Sheldon Douglas, whose soubriquet is the same as his given name, placed 8th on 474 points, followed by Jason ‘Big J’ Joseph in 9th position on 46 points and Gordon ‘Innocent’ Joseph on 464 points.

Kootsman Kelly has already expressed uncertainty as to how the recent loss of one of his sons through violence, will affect his ability to defend his crown on Carnival Sunday night (August 12) at the National Cricket Stadium at Queen’s Park in St. George.