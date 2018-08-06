Ralph Blackman on another drug charge

A Woburn resident considered as one of the major players in the illegal drug trade on the island, Ralph Blackman has been charged in connection with the multi-million dollar drug haul on Hog Island.

Approximately 2 weeks ago, law enforcement officers recovered 10 kilograms of cocaine on the offshore island which carries an estimated street value of EC$1, 126, 500.

Blackman is the 5th suspect to be arrested and charged with Possession and Trafficking of a Controlled Drug, in connection to the illegal substance, which was found buried in a hollow hole in a number of sealed plastic bags.

The accused was accompanied to court by Attorneys-at-law, Dr. Francis Alexis, QC and Anselm Clouden as he appeared before Magistrate Tahira Gellineau at the St. George’s No. 2 Magistrate’s Court.

Blackman, who has a string of past drug-related cases pinned on him, was granted bail in the sum of $200, 000, with 2 sureties.









As part of the bail conditions, the drug suspect was ordered to surrender all his travel documents and report to the South St. George Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

Like the other suspects, Blackman was also ordered to seek the court’s permission to travel outside of Grenada.

Last Tuesday, three other Woburn residents – Craig Messiah, Clinton Braithwaite and Abijah Davis – were granted bail in the sum of $200, 000 when they appeareda before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court for the drug haul.

Attorneys Alexis, QC and Clouden who also represented the suspects were unsuccessful in their attempt to secure bail for the 4th suspect, Kimei Richardson, who is from the sister isle of Carriacou.

The Police Prosecution team strongly objected to bail for Richardson, who was described as no stranger to the court, having been recently placed on bail for a similar offence and has a number of matters pending before the court.

All five drug suspects are due to reappear before the Magistrate’s Court on September 21.