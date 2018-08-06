PI into Renwick’s death

The Preliminary Inquiry into the death of 61-year-old insurance executive Trevor Renwick, started last week Tuesday before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill, at the St. George’s No. 1. Magistrate’s Court on St. John’s Street.

Renwick was a prominent member of the local business community and served as the Managing Director of Massy United Insurance Limited at Woolwich Road in St. George’s.

He died at the St. George’s General Hospital on April 12, shortly after the motorcycle he was riding along the Grand Anse Valley main road, collided with a motorcar driven by Police Constable Denson Charles, within close proximity to the popular Andy’s Bar.

The 34-year-old policeman, who is attached to the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA), has since been slapped with an indictable charge of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and is currently on $30, 000 bail with 2 sureties.









Charles has retained the services of defense attorney Derick Sylvester to assist him in the matter.

Prosecuting the case is Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Christopher Nelson QC, who called to the stand the first of approximately 13 state witnesses, Cuban Pathologist Maria Alvarez.

The Cuban specialist, who has been employed at the General Hospital for approximately 5 years, was the one who examined Renwick following the fatal accident.

The Preliminary Inquiry has been adjourned to November 5.

Renwick’s body was cremated following his funeral service at the Grenada Trade Centre on April 24.