Grenadian tops class at Trinidad College

A St. Andrew resident has captured the valedictorian award from the Caribbean Nazarene College (CNC) in Trinidad.

Amy Jones who graduated magna cum laude in May now holds a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies with her major area being Psychology and Counselling while her minor area is in Primary School Education.

Jones, who resides in St. Clouds is a past pupil of the St. Joseph’s Convent, Grenville.

According to the Grenadian, it is at the Convent that her interactions with the school’s counsellor ignited her passion for counselling.









Jones said that her previous experience as a teacher not only provided her with the opportunity to mould the minds of some of Grenada’s children, but also guided her at CNC in relation to the selection of her senior research project.

Her thesis was on low self-esteem in Primary School students within the St. Andrew district, the objective of which was to demonstrate that strengthening the present School Guidance System can positively impact students in the district with low self- esteem.

While in Trinidad, Jones represented CNC at the Integrity Commission’s Tertiary Education Debate where her team placed 2nd overall.

She was able to successfully attain the Academic Excellence award for 3rd year student with the highest GPA and the Good Citizenship award.

Jones hopes to pursue her Masters in Psychology and use the knowledge she has now been equipped with to assist the young people of Grenada.