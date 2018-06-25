MARTIN TIPPED TO BE NEW POLICE CHIEF

THE NEW TODAY understands that an announcement is expected to be made today (Friday) by government on a new Acting Commissioner of Police in Grenada.









Well-placed sources told this newspaper that Deputy Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin is due to take over the leadership of the Royal Grenada Policer Force (RGPF) from the current holder of the post, Winston James.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Keith Mitchell told police officers shortly after returning to office following the March 13 general elections that he would make a decision soon on a new Commissioner.

James was brought out of retirement in 2013 by Dr. Mitchell to act as Commissioner of Police after he indicated that he could not work with the holder of the office, Willan Thompson who landed the position under the 2008-13 Congress government.