The Food Fair’s Web Store launched

Shopping has just been made easier for customers of the Grand Anse branch of The Food Fair with the launch of its online supermarket.

The web store, which offers a delivery service to a distance of no more than three miles was launched last Friday.

Apart from the delivery service, customers can opt to order their items online and journey to the supermarket and have it picked up, in an effort to avoid standing in long lines.

With its tagline, “Affordable, Convenient, Secure”, the web store is equipped with 10 major departments and a number of sub-departments aimed at satisfying customers’ desires in whatever food items they require.

Acting General Manager of The Food Fair, Philbert Lewis, sought to explain the reason for The Food Fair’s moving in that direction.









“We are well aware that in today’s hyper competitive and business driven environment, companies are required to offer more than just a product or service – they must also be able to deliver value and delight customers in order to satisfy their long term value dreams.

Hence, we are very conscious of the need to understand our customers… their demands, preferences, and future needs…”, he said.

“We offer you today … online shopping, guarantee more convenient shopping at affordable prices. The system has a robust security feature and easy to operate, hence the tagline, “affordable convenient secure,” he added.

According to Lewis, persons who want to shop online for groceries must log on to WWW.foodfair.gd to do so.

“The Food Fair online shopping caters just for about every item one can expect to find in our supermarket. You need to have your debit or credit card. You will then experience a new, quick and convenient way to shop for groceries in Grenada…”.

“For every purchase of a minimum of $100 and if you are located within a radius of three miles from where we are, we will deliver to you free of cost on a timely basis.

Once items are selected from the online store, the options to pay using debit or credit card, pay on delivery, or pay on pick-up at the supermarket will be available.