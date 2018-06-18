Murder Suspect’s House Goes up in Flames

Four days after he was remanded to the Richmond Hill Prison on a Non-Capital Murder charge in connection to the death of Telescope “Community Leader”, Cainisaac Edwards, the house where Steven Croney resided was engulfed by fire in what many villagers suspect was an act of retaliation.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the 2-room board and wall structure, which the 33-year-old was renting from another individual went up in flames at around 3.00 last week Thursday morning, just hours after the homicide victim was laid to rest.

There is a lot of speculation as to what transpired and according to a well placed source, it is a known fact that both the deceased and murder-accused were once “very good friends”.

Some persons in the area told this newspaper that the burning down of the house could have been out of retaliation on the part of close friends and even family members of the deceased.









However, the wife of Isaac, a former policeman and political activist of the ruling New National Party (NNP), has since denied that the family had anything to do with the burning down of the alleged assailant’s house.

Croney, a Plumber by profession was arrested and charged for the May 6 killing of Edwards, who was shot at close range in the chest.

Police insiders described the deceased as someone on their radar as a major player in the illegal drug trade and other questionable activities in the country.

The murder accused has retained the services of Attorney-at-Law Andre Thomas to assist him and is scheduled to reappear before the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on June 25.

Police investigations are continuing into the burning of the house.