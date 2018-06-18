SJC, St. Andrew is the winner of the 2017/2018 RBC/RBTT Young Leaders Programme

The young leaders of St. Joseph’s Convent, St. Andrew has emerged as winners of the 2017/2018 RBC/RBTT Young Leaders Programme.

Over 360 students, from 10 different secondary schools across the island took part in the programme to become leaders of change in their communities.

SJC, St. Andrew was awarded for having the most original and creative project which shared insights into the theme, “I am We – Leading Change in Our Community”.

The theme sought to challenge the participating schools to identify a problem in their community and develop a project that will help solve it.

The rural school got the nod of the judges as they showed that they were more connected to the community and recognised the central roles of the schools and in leading positive change.

Taking second place and capturing the Award of Excellence was The Anglican High School, third place and the Award of Merit went to St. Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) and fourth was St. Mark’s Secondary School which got the Award of Honour.

The prize for the Most Outstanding Young Leader went to Jevon Andrews of SAASS.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony held last Thursday at the Grenada Trade Centre, Country Manager of RBTT, Musa Jasat commended the students for the effort they placed into their projects.

“By participating in this programme, you have challenged yourselves and set the stage for change. By collaborating with your fellow students and taking action to make our communities a better place, you have embraced your leadership role. It is humbling to see the creativity, passion and talent you have demonstrated…”, she told the students.

The female bank manager labelled the RBC/RBTT Young Leaders Programme as “an expression of our commitment to Grenada and the Caribbean as a whole”.

“That is the purpose we have defined for ourselves as an organisation, which is to help our clients strive and communities prosper”, she said.









Minister of Education, Emmalin Pierre encouraged the students to expand their initiatives and continue to lead in the change for the benefit of their future.

The minister said: “This exercise is not just about recognising a winning team but is more about preparing you for life. Knowingly or unknowingly, you are shaping your own future. You are learning that circumstances may be obstacles but they don’t determine your destiny.

“I am sure that you have concluded from this exercise that in life there are problems, there may be many challenges but individually and collectively we can find solutions, we can find a way to change…

“…Your project can be that you’re an agent of change in your own family, you can be the agent of change. So, what is your next project?

You can break the cycle, you can even break the cycle for future generations of your family, so I ask again, what is your next project?

Minister Pierre also made passing reference to the the issue of drug use and abuse in the society.

She told the students: “You see the abuse of drugs by young people in your village, does not mean that because you are not part of the problem, you leave it for the police to address it. What will be your next project? In the power of ‘We’ you can engage your peers. You can help to find solution to the problems around you”.

In delivering the Judges’ comments, former Dean at T.A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), Desmond La Touche noted that despite the low participation from schools, the statements made from the 10 schools which participated should be given serious attention.

“How can we forget the call of Grenville Christian Academy; ‘Parents get involved, don’t sit down’; a true perspective that parents are not just role models but change agents as well. What about Mc Donald College, ‘Forging ahead, making a positive Change’ and SAASS’ ‘I am Campaign’ that reminded us that we can be anything that we set our minds to become. Indeed, a very strong appeal to young people, to not just talk change but to be the change.

“Certainly, St. Mark’s Secondary ‘Youth leading Change’ demonstrated how the power of young minds coming together can make a big difference… Then, of course the gentle reminder of Beacon High School’s ‘Leading Changes Through Historical Lens’ – this indeed posed a difference that relevant perspective, a sound lesson that we must at times look back in order to forge ahead, so as to avoid the pitfalls and the mistakes that we may make.

Even PBC’s ‘Changing our Community now for Tomorrow’ seem to have agreed with you in many respects. The Anglican High school ‘Agents of Change:

Combating littering and connecting Teenage Pregnancy to Sexual Abuse’ engineered a contagious awareness that showed how disgraceful the practice is. Your statements were resounding.

“St. Joseph’s Convent Grenville ‘Bridging the Gaps; uniting young and old hearts through Prayers and Culture’. Your message and statement

were attention gripping…And last but by no means least, the St. Joseph’s Convent St. George ‘Girls in Action, Leading Change in our Community’. You certainly showed that each sector and every individual have a part to play in helping to bring about lasting change in our society”.