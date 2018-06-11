National Ozone Unit Hands Over Climate Smart A/C Units

Thirty (30) energy efficient and ozone-friendly air conditioning (AC) units were handed over to be used by beneficiaries from the public and private sector in Grenada as an initiative of the “Cool Contribution fighting Climate Change” (C4) project.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Minister of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport & Implementation, Gregory Bowen at the Ministerial Complex in the Botanical Gardens.

Among the officials present were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Patricia Clarke, Head of the GIZ Programmes in Grenada, Dieter Rothenberger, and the head of the National Ozone Unit (NOU), Leslie Smith.

Minister Bowen highlighted the huge energy reduction potential in the modernisation of Grenada’s air conditioning equipment by both the private and public sectors.

In thanking the German government and GIZ for partnering with Grenada on such an important project. PS Clarke noted that, “Partnerships like the one with GIZ are at the center of successful implementation of a climate resilient future for Grenada”.

Smith disclosed that Grenada is the first country in the region to benefit from such a programme due to the fact that the island has been actively building capacity in such technologies over the years.

This, he said will provide an avenue to open the market and to strengthen other initiatives of the NOU to get Grenada “natural refrigerant ready” and to convince manufacturers, importers and the general public that the island is ready to access this energy efficient technology.

Smith pointed to environmental and economic advantages from the use of these modern AC units, as running cost is not expected to exceed EC$48 per month for a split AC unit sufficient to cool a room of up to 90 m2.









These units also use less refrigerants, which leads to further potential savings.

Rothenberger who also addressed the handing over ceremony stressed that Grenada is already suffering from the effects of climate change and the country is recognised as the front runner in the region in terms of its adaptation actions.

However, he noted that the international climate finance community is also looking at actions taken by Grenada to reduce its contributions to global warming and to reach its self-imposed goals under the national climate strategies.

The installation of the 30 highly energy efficient and ozone-friendly AC units with the provision of spare parts for 2 years operation, will enable the NOU to monitor energy consumption and analyse comparative data of these units with other similar sized units using high global warming gases as the refrigerant.

The initiative will also provide training opportunities and demonstration sites for technicians to be able to confidently work with natural refrigerants by the end of the 2-year period of this demonstration project.

The global program “Cool Contribution fighting Climate Change” (C4), is funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) as part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI).

The C4 project is implemented by the National Ozone Unit (NOU) in the Energy Division of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport & Implementation and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Its aim is to encourage the use of energy-efficient refrigeration and AC equipment using environmentally-friendly, natural refrigerants.

In a recent report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published that the rise in cooling demand will be particularly important in the hotter regions of the world, leading to global energy demand from air conditioners is expected to triple by 2050.

This, in turn, will put tremendous pressure on a country’s energy production facilities and investment needed in this sector, as well as on the international greenhouse gas mitigation targets to reduce the impact of climate change.