Man Buried by Gravel

One man was reportedly killed Wednesday when he was covered up by falling gravel from a pit in the Mt Rush area.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the pit is located near to a site where the National Water & Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) has some water tanks.









The man has been identified as Steve Marcel who is from Paradise in St. Andrew.

Marcel was living in the Darbeau area with his female companion.A source said that Marcel often visited the pit on early mornings to get gravel to sell for some building contractors.

Neighbours got worried when he was not seen and raised the alarm.