“Jughead” placed on $20, 000 bail for rape and sexual assault

Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill has granted bail in the sum of $20, 000 to alleged sex offender Wendell “Jug Head” Ledlow, 50, who is facing indictable charges of Rape and Indecent Assault.

Ledlow, who is a painter by profession, was denied bail when he made his first court appearance on May 15, before the Chief Magistrate, who sits at the St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court.

The Williamson Road, St. George’s resident found himself in trouble with the law after allegedly raping a 72-year-old disabled woman at her Cemetery Hill, St. George’s residence on May 13.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the suspect is a regular visitor to the home of the elderly citizen and often assisted her in chores.









He was allegedly caught in the act of committing the rape by a 13-year-old girl, who then called out neighbours for assistance.

The elderly citizen had to be rushed to the St. George’s General Hospital for treatment as she was said to be bleeding profusely from the sexual attack.

On the occasion of his first court appearance, the Police Prosecution had strongly objected to bail for the rape suspect, based on the seriousness of the offence and had to clear the courtroom in order to avoid exposing the sensitive details of the case.

However, when Ledlow reappeared in court last week, defense counsel, Attorney-at-Law Francis Williams was able to convince the court that his client has good family support, is not a flight risk and will not go back in the area, where he allegedly committed the crime if bail is granted to him.

As part of his bail conditions, the rape suspect is to have no contact with the witnesses or complainant in the matter and is to live with his family at Golf Course in Grand Anse.

Ledlow was also ordered to report to the South St. George Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

He is due to reappear in court on July 16.