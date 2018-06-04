Local clubs excelled

The Leos and Lions Clubs in Grenada excelled in Zone 3C (comprising of Clubs in Grenada and St. Vincent & the Grenadines, including Union Island), as well as in Sub District 60B, comprising of Clubs in 13 countries, starting from the Cayman Islands in the North, all the way to Grenada in the South.

Awards were given at the recently held Zone and District Meetings in Union Island and Antigua, respectively.

Awards for the Zone were presented by Zone Chairman Lion Loriann Lewis from Grenada and those for the District were presented by District Governor, Lion Sherwin Greenidge from Barbados.

The Leo Club of St. Andrew’s was awarded the Most Outstanding Leo Club in the Zone and District.

Leo President, Athenia Thomas also copped the title of Most Outstanding Club President of the Zone and District.









Leo Terrisha Walcott of the Leo Club of St. Andrew’s was the Secretary of the Year for the District, while Leo Camilly Henry of the Leo Club of St. George’s was the Secretary of the year for the Zone.

Leo Camilly Henry was also awarded for her contribution to the Region Scoop Magazine – a monthly bulletin which highlights the work of the Clubs in Region 3, comprising of Grenada, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Barbados and St. Lucia.

The Lions Club of St. George’s was awarded for exceeding the District Governor’s goals of three new members per Club for the year, with the Club having added four members for the year.

The Lions Club of St. George’s was also awarded Most Outstanding Club of the Zone, with Club President Hyacinth Jeremiah copping the title of the Most Outstanding Club President.

Lion Hyacinth who is also the Region Chairman for Region 3 was awarded the Region Chairman of the year.