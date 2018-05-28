Spice gets Six Star Diamond award again!!!

NEW YORK, NY – Accolades continue for Grenada’s premier all-inclusive luxury Spice Island Beach Resort (www.SpiceIslandBeachResort.co) as the family-owned and operated retreat was honored for the fifth consecutive year with the prestigious Six Star Diamond Award by the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences (AAHS).

The Six Star Diamond Award is the most prestigious honor of true excellence in service, hospitality, gastronomy, attitude, quality and cleanliness. The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences specializes in reviewing hotels, resorts, spas, airlines, cruise lines, automobiles, products, restaurants and chefs, and is most notably known for its Six Star Diamond Award.









“We are extremely proud to be honored for the past five years with the Six Star Diamond recognition as it is a direct reflection our commitment to upholding service levels that transcend guests’ expectations,” said Sir Royston.

“For over 30 years we have worked to perfect our guest experience. Awards strengthen our belief in our service-oriented philosophy,” added Sir Royston, who is pictured right with the award plaque.

AAHS receives a large number of possible recipients for the award from respectable sources around the world. The selection is then refined by the Board of Trustees and the final evaluation is a visit by an anonymous inspector to review the destination and its services”, he added.

The presentation of the AAHS Six Star Diamond Award follows the resort’s receipt of the AAA Five Diamond Award for the second consecutive year in March.