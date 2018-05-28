Jamaican-born American on Drug Trafficking Charge

A Jamaican-born American citizen was last week Friday remanded to the Richmond Hill Prison on a Drug Trafficking charge.

33-year-old Photographer, Keeno “Kamboy” Taylor, who resides in Brooklyn, New York, found himself in trouble with the law after attempting to leave the island with 1.3 kilos of cocaine, carrying an estimated street value of EC$131, 818. 16.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the Jamaican national was apprehended last week Tuesday by members of the Drug Squad of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) and the Financial Investigation Unit at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA), after a check of his suitcase unearthed a false compartment, where 2 packets of the illegal substance was discovered.

The young photographer was preparing to board a JetBlue flight number 950 for New York.









“No pictures,” the drug accused told photographers, who were outside the court taking pictures of him as he was being escorted by prison officers to the holding cell inside the court building last week Friday, along with other persons who found themselves in trouble with the law.

The drug-accused, has retained the services of Attorney-at-Law Derick Sylvester, from the law firm of Derick Sylvester & Associates, who requested full disclosure, when the matter came up before Chief Magistrate, Her Honour Tamara Gill at the No. 1 Magistrate’s Court in St. George’s.

Clad in a white t-shirt and blue denim jeans, Taylor who, sported a Rastafarian hairstyle, is scheduled to reappear before the Chief Magistrate on May 29.

The Drug Squad has been making a number of arrests in recent months with foreigners attempting to carry illegal drugs out of the country.

This newspaper understands that elements in Jamaica are increasingly trying to use Grenada as a transshipment point for drugs earmarked for North America and Europe.