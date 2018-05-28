$100, 000 bail for Grand Mal Man on Drug Charges

A 56-year-old, Mechanic of Grand Mal in St. George, has been brought before the St. George’s No.2 Magistrate’s Court to face charges of Possession and trafficking of 198 pounds of marijuana.

The accused, Dick Williams appeared before Magistrate Tahira Gellineau last week Thursday, where bail was granted to him in the sum of $ 100, 000 with 2 sureties.

Williams was represented by Attorney-at-Law Francis Paul whose bail application met no objection from the Police Prosecution.

Attorney Paul expressed concern that his client, who is the sole bread winner of his family and is a small-time mechanic, may not be able to find sureties if bail is granted in a large amount.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to grant bail in a reasonable sum to allow the drug suspect a reasonable opportunity to obtain sureties.









Magistrate Gellineau conceded to the request and the drug accused, who is the father of 5 children ages ranging between 9 and 18 years old, was also ordered to report to Central Police Station on the Carenage every Wednesday between 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the 56-year-old man was apprehended by members of the Drug Squad and Coast Guard of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) on May 1, during an operation conducted on a beach in the Grand Mal area.

Williams was reportedly seen on-board a black and orange fishing vessel, which was heading inland.

The illegal substance, which carries an estimated street value of EC$449, 064, was found on the boat concealed inside 6 plastic bags.

The boat named ‘Grudge’ was confiscated by police along with the bales of marijuana.

Williams will make his next court appearance on July 17.