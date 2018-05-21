Workshop capacity building

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with the Office of The Integrity Commission held a workshop following up previous training on Auditing Asset Declarations from April 23-25 at the National Cricket Stadium.

The participants included representatives of the Commission and Staff of the Integrity Commission, Audit Department, and Financial Intelligence Unit.









The workshop, aimed at continued capacity building on the enhanced methods of auditing asset declarations in accordance with the Integrity Public Life Act, was intended to determine declarants’ true net worth, and the ready identification of red flags.

The Office of the Integrity Commission applauds the UNODC’s contribution to the realisation of the implementation of the UN Convention against Corruption, and all participants for their involvement for this continued capacity building.

The Commission intends to continue with its scheduled training and development program for 2018.