CIBC FirstCaribbean host Inter-primary School Swimming Championship Launch

A local banker has stressed the immense value of swimming as a means of fostering self-confidence and discipline in young people.

Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, Nigel Ollivierre made the point during his welcome address at the official launch of the annual CIBC FirstCaribbean Inter-primary School Swimming Championship held recently at CIBC FirstCaribbean’s conference room, Church Street, St. George’s.

Ollivierre said that as a parent of young swimmers, he had seen firsthand the additional skills such as improved levels of self-discipline, self-confidence and time management which swimming had helped them to develop and which has proven invaluable to them.

The CIBC FirstCaribbean Inter-primary Swimming Championship provides the opportunity to identify novice talent at the primary school level, and to nurture that talent as well as to prepare more advanced swimmers for the competitive environment.









The bank has partnered with the Ministries of Sports and Education for just over 10 years to ensure the successful execution of the event each year.

Ollivierre expressed his pleasure at the bank having been a part of the Swimming Championship for over 10 years.

He commended Nataly Sihera, swim coach with the Ministry of Sports on her dedication and enormous input into the annual event.

“The bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility mandate includes Youth & Education, Health & Wellness and Community Relations, and as such the swim meet provides for a perfect partnership and the bank is proud and happy to have been the title sponsors for the event over that period”, he said.

In brief closing remarks, Sihera thanked the bank for its continued support to the Ministry in its overarching goal to spread the sport and life skill, across the tri- island state.

“We are happy to push the boundaries as participating numbers continue to grow. Welcoming swimmers into the novice category is welcoming new blood to the sport, and this can only be for the good”, she remarked.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association, Inter-primary School Swim Meet takes place June 7-8.