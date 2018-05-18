Police Week 2018 begins

“Together we will strive to eradicate sexual abuse while safe guarding our future.”

This is the theme to be used by members of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) for the annual observance of Police Week which this year runs from June 9-16.

The event, which will have heavy focus on sexual abuse as stipulated in its theme, was kicked off with a Food and Cultural Festival held at the Pearls Airstrip in St. Andrew last Friday.

This event saw the four clubs within the police force – Clarkson (Red), Ogilvie (Yellow), Bedeau (Blue) and James (Green), competing to be named the champion club in the preparation of local cuisine.

Speaking at the launch of Police Week at Pearls, St. Andrew last Friday, Chairman of Police Week 2018, Superintendent Glen Paul said that apart from a sexual abuse perspective, the week will be used to promote health and wellness issues among officers.

“Under the sexual abuse pillar, the RGPF aims to create national awareness of sexual abuse, by working with NGOs, government agencies and other community groups to convey a message that everyone can remember and be identified with, to improve upon our current service and identify the gaps in dealing with issues of sexual abuse, and to foster better relations between the police and other agencies…”, he said.

“Under the Police Health and life style pillar, the RGPF aims to educate officers of the RGPF on the importance of incorporating nutrition and exercise as part of our daily routine and as a means of managing stress and obesity, and to provide medical screening for officers”, he added.

Other activities encompassing police week include the usual team sports activities and Sexual Abuse workshop.









Two weeks ago, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Keith Mitchell expressed concern over the increasing number of police officers slapped with criminal charges of a sexual nature in recent months in the country.

The police force is also known to have swept under the carpet an allegation made by a female police officer who resigned from RGPF that she was raped by a now retired Superintendent of Police.

The female officer had penned a letter to Acting Commissioner of Police, Winston James the details of her ordeal suffered at the hands of the senior officer at a police house in the St. John’s area.

As part of Police Week, the public can also look forward to the holding of the King, Queen and Calypso show on June 1 at the Grenada Trade Centre at Morne Rouge, St. George’s.

This newspaper understands that for the very first time Her Majesty’s Prison will be sending someone to contest at the planned show.

Supt. Paul told reporters that the show is one of the main attractions for the public during the week of activities.

He said, “Ecstatic night will be one of elegance, talent, intelligence, laughter and fun as the members of the four clubs challenge each other for the King and Queen Title and bragging rights”.

Police Week will climax on June 16 with an athletic competition at the Roy St. John Playing Field, Tanteen, St. George.