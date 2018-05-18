NDC Youth thank supporters for sticking with the party

The youth arm of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to play a more dominant role in the forward trust of the party that was humiliated for the second consecutive time in national elections in Grenada.

The Congress youth brigade held a press conference on Monday to thank all those who voted for the party in the March 13 general election.

“I want to thank the supporters and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for sticking with the NDC and for giving us your support during the last elections and even after the elections. I want to thank you very much”, said Tevin Andrew who contested the seat on the sister isle of Carriacou & Petite Martinique.

The ruling New National Party (NNP) of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell won all 15 seats by polling 33, 786 votes compared to the Congress’ 23, 243.

Prime Minister Mitchell attributed 50 % of the winning votes for his party in the March 13 elections to young persons.

During the Congress Youth press conference, which was held at Camerhogne Park in Grand Anse, newly appointed NDC Senator, Ron Redhead shied away from commenting on why a greater number of youth are attracted to NNP than NDC.

According to Redhead, Congress is in the process of “reformulating its strategies to come up with greater solutions to help draw young people towards the NDC”.

“We have to do more than just speak…certainly, the National Democratic Congress has (a lot of) work to do and we are prepared to do that. It is a challenge but we want to encourage young people to support good things, believe in yourself, develop yourself and build your family and by extension your country”, he said.









When asked to reveal some of the NDC plans to achieve this goal, Redhead said: “It will be outlined to the public in time to come”.

The new Senator made reference to a recently introduced environmental programme, under which he said, a clean-up drive geared at reducing plastics was held in on the Sister Isle of Carriacou.

Sen. Redhead who indicated that he was looking forward to representing his party in the Upper House, used the opportunity to defend his appointment to take a place in Parliament against the wishes of some supporters who felt that the party should have “stayed away” from the Legislature.

He said that “at no time should any political organisation in any country, whether it is the opposition or government, should refrain from trying to represent the people.”

“The situation, despite it is difficult on our part, it should transcend political organisations and demonstrate a genuine sense of patriotism and representation on behalf of the people”, he told reporters.

“Again, myself (and) Kerryne James (the other NDC Senator), we are humbled by the fact and we are prepared to serve certainly at the level of youth in the country”, he said.

Speculation is rife that any re-organisation of NDC in the immediate future will see an increasing role for members of the youth arm of the party.