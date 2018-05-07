The end of an era with Chime FM

The following is a statement on the CHIME FM station by its principal operator, George Grant

For the past three years and ten months, this radio station has been providing an alternative sound and service to the people of Grenada – both here and abroad.

For me this has been an honour, and an exercise in which I have found both immense joy and pleasure. That does not mean that it has been an easy ride. By no means. In fact, those of you who have listened to this particular program, SUNDAYS WITH GEORGE GRANT at any time over the past thirteen years, know only too well of the challenges with which I have been inundated.

I don’t have a problem with challenges – they are good for us. Actually, they thrust us forward, as you are about to see happen to me. But, it’s a totally different ballgame when they are maliciously thrust upon you – with mal-intent. In due course, the reason for this unrelenting persecution will be made clear – for all to see.

To my antagonists, I issue this gentle reminder from Matthew 10 v 26, 27: “So do not be afraid of them, for there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. 27 What I tell you in the dark, speak in the daylight; what is whispered in your ear, proclaim from the roofs.

My life has been dedicated to telling the truth, fairness, uncovering deceit and corruption, defending the poor and helpless, giving a voice to those who are afraid to speak, and – most of all, loving and serving my Creator, God. Ironically, these are the things which have made me an outcast, as a broadcaster of 46 years.

I have said all of this as a prelude to informing you that, as of the end of today’s (Sunday, April 29, 2918) program, CHIME FM will be no more. In a matter of minutes, I will be voluntarily shutting down this radio station – much to the joy of some who wanted you to be kept in the dark; but to the dismay and sadness of those who shared the ideals which I mentioned earlier.

Even since this station took to the airwaves, I have operated in a very hostile broadcasting environment – something which no other radio or television station in this country has been subjected to. You have seen it all, and commiserated with me.

I thank you for your concerns, and continue to pray for you that you will be delivered from the curse which hangs over you in Grenada, today. And, I assure you that God has heard your prayers, as well – DESPITE WHAT YOU WERE TOLD ON MARCH 13, 2018.

Your favourite programs, such as Sundays with George Grant, the Great Discussion, Mek We Chat and a modified version of Gudday Grenada and Law Made Simple – will continue. In fact, additional programming will be added to our line up. They will all be available to you on Facebook, and the trusted GrenadaBroadcast.com website.

Other platforms, such as YouTube will also be added. And, thanks to the advent of Smartphones, you won’t be missing a beat. What will be different is that you won’t be hearing us on your radio – at least, for a little while.

To those of you who look at my decision as an act of “giving up” it won’t be the first time that you’re wrong. So, quit stroking your ego.

You couldn’t be further from the truth! This marks the end of this Phase of my life. and the start of a brand new season for George Grant.

Indeed, 2,000 years ago, they killed my best friend, the Christ – but guess what! Today, He is more alive than He has ever been. Rise up, Grenada … Rise up!!!! this too, shall pass!!! God bless you, Grenada.