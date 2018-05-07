RUBIS continues their support of St Mark’s Festival

RUBIS was on board with the St. Mark’s Organisation of Development (SMOD), as they celebrated their 30th anniversary of working to improve the lives of those within the community.

Under the theme “Celebrating 30 years with Renewed Commitment to a Progressive St. Mark’s”, the group successfully planned a variety of activities to raise funds for various parish activities.

The main goal of the organisation is to uplift the socio-economic conditions of those in the parish, through the planning and execution of various programs.

Events included a Cultural Explosion, a Farmer’s Market, Craft Exhibition, Reservoir Jam and a School’s Impromptu Speaking Competition.

RUBIS provided support for the staging of the Health Fair, offering the members of the communities within the rural parish of St. Mark’s, the opportunity for a variety of free health checks.

During the presentation ceremony, Vice President of SMOD, Dr. Julie DuBois stated that the body was very happy to have RUBIS on board once again.

Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen highlighted the importance of taking one’s health matters seriously and actively taking advantage of the free health fairs corporate companies like RUBIS sponsor.

RUBIS Country Representative, Charles Archer, was very pleased with the high attendance by both young and old alike.

“I was particularly pleased to be on hand to see how much the contribution from RUBIS benefitted the residents of the community and how well the event was attended”, he said.