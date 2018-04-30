GFA adds new Floor to Administrative Building

In the next four months, the Grenada Football Association (GFA) is expected to have a new floor on its administrative building at Queen’s Park in St. George’s, which is expected to help alleviate expenses associated with accommodation for teams in training.

The Sonrise Construction Company was contracted to add a third floor to the two-storey GFA administrative building, which was officially commissioned approximately one-year ago.

Work commenced on the third floor last week Monday and is being done at a total cost of EC$889, 802.62.

According to GFA General Secretary, Ken Whiteman, who signed the contract on behalf of GFA with Desmond John of Sonrise Construction, the additional floor would accommodate housing space for at least 40 persons, a kitchenette, rest rooms, a meeting room and a dining area.

The project is being funded by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), through the FIFA Forward Football development programme, which is geared at supporting, improving and developing football across the globe.









GFA President, Cheney Joseph, who witnessed the signing, expressed hope for an early completion of the project in keeping with the budget.

Joseph disclosed that a ‘technical centre’ is his next targeted project and hopes to meet with government soon to finalise their intended cooperation on the initiative.

He also spoke of plans to erect seating capacity at the Fond facility in St. Patrick, in the very near future.

Meanwhile, GFA has announced the launch of its ‘grassroots’ programme for youngsters involved in football on May 5 at the Kirani James Football &Athletic Stadium, Queen’s Park, St. George’s.According to Joseph, the programme will target over 2000 youths, in both male and female divisions and is set to commence on the same date as the Pure Grenada Cup Final to coincide with the visit to the island by FIFA Vice President and Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) President, Victor Montagliani, who will be visiting the island to witness the conclusion of the tournament.

GFA Technical Director, Vin Blaine said, the programme will be held in every parish including Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

“We are going into every possible village in search of the next generation of Grenada footballers and as such we want the parents and community leaders to offer themselves to assist in our success”, Blaine said.