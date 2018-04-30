China donates EC$5, 000 to Cancer Society

The Grenada Cancer Society has received a sum of EC$5, 000 from the Chinese government to assist cancer patients in their fight against the life threatening disease.

President of the Grenada Cancer Society, Dr. Barrymore Mc Barnette accepted the much “needed financial assistance” last week Tuesday, from the Chinese Ambassador to Grenada, Dr. Zhao Yongchen, during a brief ceremony at the Chinese Embassy in Grand Anse.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in Grenada and according to Dr. Mc Barnette, the monies would go a long way to help ease the financial burden of cancer patients in terms of treatment and counseling among other things.

He said that since its inception in 1984, the cancer society has engaged in a number of fundraising activities geared towards the fight against cancer.









He also expressed the hope that other organisations would come on board as cancer treatment is a very costly exercise.

While he was not in a position to say the exact number of cancer patients presently receiving assistance by the society, the medical doctor said the number is quite significant.

According to Dr. Mc Barnette, while cancer is more prevalent among persons aged forty plus, a number of young people have been diagnosed with the disease from time to time.

In addition to the cheque handover, Mc Barnette and Ambassador Yongchen signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which is expected to provide for greater collaboration between the Grenada Cancer Society and the Peoples Republic of China.

The Chinese Ambassador also expressed hope that the society would be able to channel some of its resources towards research at Chinese facilities in the near future.

This is the second time that China has contributed to the cause of the local Cancer Society as in 2015, the organisation collected $2, 000 from the then Chinese resident Ambassador Ou Boqian.