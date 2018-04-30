Another shooting incident

Police are on the lookout for a resident of Gouyave, St. John who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting incident that left one man hospitalised.

A wanted man bulletin has been put out by the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) for 23-year old Jonathan Richards who is believed to be the person allegedly responsible for the shooting of Edwin Cheddick.

THE NEW TODAY understands that Cheddick of Gouyave, St. John is currently warded at the St. George’s General Hospital after receiving a single gunshot wound to the left side of his back last Saturday.

The police have described the suspect as a shopkeeper who has been in trouble before with the law on a charge for Possession of Firearm.









A source close to the investigation told this newspaper that the victim went into the shop of the accused to allegedly purchase a marijuana joint and on his way out of the shop accidentally bumped into another man who was gambling.

The guy who was bumped into went into the shop and returned with the owner of the business who had a gun in his hand.

It was then that the victim started backing away from the shop and as he turned and ran away several shots were fired at him.

THE NEW TODAY understands that six shots were fired with the fourth hitting the victim in his lower back and passing straight through him.