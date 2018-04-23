Thirty nine years of diplomatic relations

On April 14th, the Grenada Embassy in Havana celebrated 39 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Cuba.

Those present at the planned event included Students, Cubans of Grenadian descent, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, former Ambassador to Grenada, other dignitaries and friends of Grenada.









It was an evening of reflection with those present outlining the contributions of Cuba to Grenada and the friendship and solidarity between the two countries throughout the thirty nine years.

Plaques of appreciation were handed out by Grenada’s Ambassador to Cuba, Claris Charles to Maria Caridad Bulaguer Labrada, former Cuban Ambassador to Grenada and her husband Gustavo Aguinaga Linares, former Consul Officer in recognition of their sterling contribution to Grenada’s development.

Grenada was considered as Cuba’s closely ally in the English-speaking Caribbean during the 1979-83 Grenada Revolution following the armed overthrow of the Eric Gairy government by the leftist New Jewel Movement (NJM) of slain leader, Maurice Bishop.

Havana refused to recognise the Grenada leaders when U.S and Caribbean troops stormed the island on October 25, 1983 to put down a military junta that executed Bishop and three Cabinet ministers six days earlier.

Cuba was forced to recognise Grenada during the 1990-95 rule of Congress under the late Sir Nicholas Brathwaite as part of a brokered deal to gain entry into the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO).