POLICEMAN UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR SEXUAL ACT ON SCHOOLGIRL

A Sergeant of Police is under investigation in Grenada for allegedly sexually assaulting a schoolgirl believed to be around the age of fifteen.

A well-placed source told THE NEW TODAY that the officer who is often seen on duty in the city has already been interviewed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) on the allegation.

He said that the case file has been sent to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Christopher Nelson for direction on whether a criminal charge should be filed against the police officer.

When contacted Wednesday, DPP Nelson said he did not wish to confirm or deny having the file about the police officer in his possession.









“I can’t comment one way or another at this time”, he quipped.

The source denied reports circulating in some quarters within the police force that the schoolgirl became pregnant by the police officer who then provided her with the money to conduct an abortion.

This newspaper understands that the schoolgirl provided the information about the alleged sexual encounter with the middle rank police officer during a march against sexual abuse that was facilitated earlier in the year by the CID department.

Many schoolgirls attended the march that saw the participants walk from Tanteen to the National Stadium at Queen’s Park where they were addressed by Social Development Minister, Delma Thomas.

It is understood that the schoolgirl informed a CID officer that she was sexually interfered with against her will by the officer who in recent weeks expressed an interest in quitting the force and migrating overseas.