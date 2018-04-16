The late Fr. Peter Clarke

English-born Dominican Catholic priest, Fr. Peter Clarke who spent most of his religious life serving in Grenada was finally laid to rest on Tuesday.

Fr. Peter died on March 27 at age 86.

He was born on April 5, 1932 with his twin brother Isidore who also became a Catholic priest.

A heavy contingent of Dominican priests flew out of the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) on Monday for Barbados to attend Fr. Peter’s funeral and Monday night’s vigil service for the late Dominican priest.

His name is expected to be enshrined at the recently built Memorial Wall at Roxborough Church in St. Paul’s.

Fr. Peter came to the Caribbean shortly after his ordination and spent most of his priesthood in the region, serving mainly in Grenada and Barbados.









A bulletin from the church said: “Fr. Peter had an amazing enthusiasm for life, a commitment to ministry and a dedication to passing on the faith through his writings and willingness to share with others.

“We thank God for this gift of him, for the gift of his Priesthood for his willingness to contribute and participate in the life of the church”, it added.

Fr. Peter was a member of the Order of Preachers (better known as the Dominicans) and former Prior of the Rosary Priory at Roxborough in St. Paul’s.

He was Editor of Catholic Focus in Grenada also served as Parish Priest of several Parishes in Grenada and Barbados.

This Dominican priest also served on the Grenada Christian Council for many years and was a Spiritual Director of the Engaged Encounter Programme in Grenada and Barbados.

The late Fr. Peter also served on many Diocesan Commissions on Communications, Family Life, Drugs, HIV/AIDS and Mental Health.

His funeral arrangements were entrusted to Lyndhurst Funeral Home on Passage Road, St. Michael, Barbados.

The church service was held at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral, Jemmott’s Lane, St. Michael.