Pure Grenada Attracts Much Attention at Major Dive Consumer Show

Pure Grenada, Spice of the Caribbean shared new developments with hundreds of consumers, travel agents and media in the largest dive consumer show in the US, Beneath the Sea.

The team attending the show at the end of March included Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) US Director of Sales, Christine Noel-Horsford, Aquanauts Grenada’s Gerlinde Seupel and Diane Martino of Lumbadive, Carriacou.

Beneath the Sea attracts over 14,000 divers and non-divers from New Jersey, New York and Connecticut over a three (3) day period.

The North East region is a lucrative market with the largest concentration of consumers. Participation in the show for more than 20 years has generated a great deal of business for Grenada.









The team was happy to share with show participants that USA Today Readers voted Bianca C as the Best Caribbean Dive Site. Grenada also debuted its newest wreck dive the MV Anina which sank off the Rex Grenadian on March 21.

The destination will again host Dive Fest from October 3-6, inviting the world to enjoy Grenada’s dive experiences while a new wreck in Carriacou will be introduced to the world soon.

The team found that the destination is a favourite among the dive community and the Bianca C and iconic Underwater Sculpture Park are well known, with both being on divers bucket lists.

During the show the delegation hosted meetings with several dive operators who already do business with Grenada and also took the opportunity to hold discussions with additional tour operators with the aim of them adding Grenada and Carriacou to their product line.

Meetings were held with over 25 individuals and tour operators including Women Divers Hall of Fame who are looking at the possibility of taking a group of their members to Grenada in 2020, award winning underwater cinematographer Nathalie Lasselin whom has been invited to Dive Fest in October, the Black Dive Association, Scuba Travel Adventure, Island Dreams Dive Travel and World of Diving among others.

Speaking about the Show, GTA Director of Sales for the US Christine Noel Horsford said, “We continue to see increased interest in Grenada and Carriacou amongst the dive community in the US market. Reports from several US tour operators indicate that divers are pleased with the product. Our islands with a mix of fascinating wrecks and healthy reefs offer a unique memorable experience to divers.”