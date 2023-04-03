Live updates of European markets; Stocks, Credit Suisse, OPEC+ Cut, News

2 hours ago

Shares in UBS fell 2.2% in early trade following reports the bank could make more job cuts as part of its Credit Suisse acquisition.

A reported that up to 30,000 jobs are at risk at both banks According to a Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, translated by CNBC.

The report cited an unnamed senior UBS manager as a source of the information. UBS declined to comment on the report when contacted by CNBC.

It comes after the Swiss banking giant agreed to buy its rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) on March 19.

– Hannah Ward-Glenton