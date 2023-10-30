Live notifications. Bank of Japan meeting begins

31 minutes ago

The head of the World Trade Organization has warned that global growth could be affected if the current Israel-Hamas war spreads to the wider Middle East region.

“If it goes beyond where it is now and spreads to other parts of the Middle East, there will be an impact,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told CNBC’s Martin Choong.

That’s because the Middle East is the “source” of much of the world’s natural gas and oil, the WTO chief said.

Escalating the conflict could further weigh on trade growth, which is already “very severe,” he added.

– Sheila Chiang